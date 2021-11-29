North Frontier Railway to Run Special Vista Dome Coach Trains on These 3 Routes

The Indian Railways has decided to operate vista dome coach trains on the three routes of the North Frontier Railway. The decision was made to promote North East tourism. The railways has been installing vista dome coaches, with a glass roof, in trains of various zones. Now, the North Frontier Railway is being equipped with the vista dome coach trains on the 3 routes — Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri and Alipurduar and Guwahati and Haflong — in this region.

The trains on these routes will cover a distance of 172 km at a fare of Rs 1033.

The railway is also planning to operate vista dome trains on two more routes — Dibrugarh to Naharlagun in Arunachal and Guwahati to Naharlagun.

The northeastern region of India has natural beauty in abundance. The demand for vista dome coaches has been increasing in the state of Assam. The tourists are eager to enjoy the beauty of mountains, valleys, and ponds. The area is also believed to be the home for Siberian birds in winters.

The Indian Government is constantly taking steps to revive the tourism industry after the Covid-19 situation eased a bit. Several steps have been taken in this direction so far.

The Indian Railways is currently operating around a dozen trains with vista dome coaches across the country. The special vista dome coaches for the tourists have already been installed in many areas like Araku Valley, Kalka-Shimla Toy Train, Mumbai-GoaKashmir ValleyNilgiri Railway near Visakhapatnam.

