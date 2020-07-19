INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

North Goa Hospital Prepares for Clinical Trial of Covid-19 Vaccine Covaxin

File photo of a small bottle labeled with a

File photo of a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters)

Redkar Hospital, located in North Goa's Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 19, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Share this:

A North Goa-based private hospital will begin the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Redkar Hospital, located in North Goa's Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

"We will select ten volunteers from Goa whose swab samples would be sent to Delhi before starting the actual trials on them tomorrow," said Dhananjay Lad, who is heading the trials at Redkar Hospital, told PTI.

"We are not randomizing. We are first checking their eligibility for the tests. We will be conducting the trials after we get reports from Delhi," he said.

Next Story
Loading