North India Receives Moderate Rains; Thundershowers in MP, Coastal Areas of Andhra, Karnataka

New Delhi: Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most of the north India on Saturday, while thundershowers lashed Madhya Pradesh and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka. Some parts of the national capital received rains on Saturday with the Palam observatory recording 1.8 mm rainfall, a meteorological department official said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level oscillated between 76 and 80 per cent.

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday, keeping the maximum temperature in the region close to normal. Ambala received 28.3 mm rainfall and Ludhiana 15.4 mm, the weather department said.

Hisar received 13 mm rainfall followed by Chandigarh and Patiala (2.8mm each). The maximum temperature in the region hovered up to two notches above the normal.

Rain and thundershowers lashed most places over Madhya Pradesh, gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and coastal Karnataka, many places over Odisha and Karnataka and a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, the IMD said.

Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall between 1 cm and 5 cm from Friday and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the eastern parts of the state on Sunday, a meteorological department official said.

From Friday to Saturday morning, Chaksu in Jaipur recorded 5 cm rainfall, followed by 3 cm in Badesar in Chittorgarh. Various places recorded 1-2 cm rainfall during the period, he said.

Till Saturday evening, light rainfall was recorded in Jaipur and Dabok. With 41.2 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar was recorded the hottest place, followed by 40.2 degrees Celsius in Churu, 39.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 39.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, whereas Jaipur recorded a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

Sirmaur received a rainfall of 4.7 mm, followed by Mandi 1.4 mm, Una 1.3 mm, Shimla 0.8 mm, Solan 0.5 mm, Kullu 0.2 mm on Saturday, MeT Centre, Shimla, said.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at 11.1 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall. Rains were also received in Bahraich (27 mm), Allhabad (16.8 mm), Firsatganj (50.6 mm), Basti (25 mm), Etawah (86 mm), Orai (7 mm) and Agra (4.3 mm), according to the meteorological department. Meerut was the hottest city in the state at 34.7 degrees Celsius.

