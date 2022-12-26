Biting Cold Grips North; Dense Fog to Continue in Delhi, Punjab, Other Parts over Next 48 Hrs | Top Points

As severe cold wave grips parts of north and northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that such conditions will continue over the next 48 hours. According to IMD’s bulletin, dense to very dense conditions will continue in parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Rajasthan.

Apart from this, such conditions will continue over East Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours, IMD said. In Delhi, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas, affecting road and rail traffic.

Here are important details you need to know:

A ‘severe’ cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. Delhi reeled under a cold wave and foggy conditions, causing disruption of normal life. On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees celsius. In the morning, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas of the city, affecting road and rail traffic. Most parts northern India witnessed temperatures in a range between 3 to 7 degrees Celsius said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. Intense cold conditions and fog affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with sub-zero temperatures being recorded in Sikar’s Fatehpur. The maximum temperature in most of the places in the state was recorded between 16 and 25 degree Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a piercing cold as the minimum temperature plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 5.2 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 4.5 degrees Celsius. In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest India News here