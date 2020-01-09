North India Shivers After Rains Bring Down Temperature, Fog Delays 21 Delhi-bound Trains
A thick blanket of fog also enveloped Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Sirsa.
Delhi/Chandigarh: Cold wave conditions on Thursday tightened its grip on most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, with the minimum temperature dropping a few degrees below normal following rains. Several parts of these regions have been lashed by rains in the past three days.
Amritsar in Punjab was the coldest place with a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, anofficial of the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 6.7 degrees Celsius. A thick blanket of fog also enveloped Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Sirsa.
The severe weather conditions also effected 21 Delhi-bound trains, which were delayed by one to 6 hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India. According to northern railway officials, the Malda-Delhi junction Farakka Express was delayed by six hours and 15 minutes, followed by the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Brahmputra Mail, which was running behind its schedule by four hours and 30 minutes.
Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were delayed by four hours. The Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Duranto Express and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express were also running behind their schedule by three hours.
On Wednesday, at least 16 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to eight hours.
