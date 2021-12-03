North India To Get Heavy Rainfall, Snowfall From December 4 and 5: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the northern states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, may witness heavy rainfall and snowfall in the next couple of days.

According to the meteorological department, North India is all set to receive snowfall and rain in the coming days due to fresh Western Disturbance which is set to approach the Western Himalayas by December 4.

Senior officers of IMD in the notification have said that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region will start receiving moderate to heavy rain and snowfall from December 4.

The IMD officer further said that from December 5, hilly areas in north India including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall.

According to the met department, the weather will start clearing from December 6 and December 7. Snowfall will be seen in mid and higher mountain areas in north India and the lower regions will mostly receive rainfall.

According to the officials of the meteorological department, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will also receive rainfall due to the Western Disturbance. “Due to the change in wind flow and Western Disturbance temperature will drop over the plains including Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.”

In a tweet, the IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning might occur in Gujarat this weekend.

The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next two days. Andhra Pradesh may receive heavy rainfall. The agency has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea. The North Coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha may witness heavy rainfall from December 3 night.

Indian Meteorological Department director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said, “Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from December 3 to December 5.”

