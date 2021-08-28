Indian Railways Extends Operation Period of 6 Special Trains; Check Full List

The North Eastern Railways has decided to extend the operating period of 6 pairs of special trains for the convenience of the passengers. The trains will continue to operate as per the previous schedule. Not to lose sight of the COVID-19 norms, the passengers must follow all the guidelines, authorities have said. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railway, said, “The operation period of 6 pairs of special trains is being extended till further notice.”

6 Weekly special trains schedule:

02521 Barauni-Ernakulam and 02522 Ernakulam-Barauni, both weekly special trains will run every Monday and Friday, respectively.

05269 Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad and 05270 Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur will run every Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

05531 Saharsa-Amritsar and 05532 Amritsar-Saharsa will run every Sunday and Monday, respectively.

05267 Raxaul - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and 05268 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Raxaul will commute every Saturday and Monday, respectively.

05529 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminus and 05530 Anand Vihar Terminus – Saharsa Weekly Special train will continue running every Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar tri-weekly special will run every Monday, Thursday and Saturday from the earlier notified date 30 August till further orders.

And train number 05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga tri-weekly special train will commute every Wednesday, Saturday and Monday (three times a week) from the earlier notified date September 01 till further notice.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has also decided to introduce AC 3 economy class on long-distance trains. As per the reports, the fare of the AC 3 economy class is expected to be at least 8% less than what a passenger pays for an AC Class 3 ticket.

