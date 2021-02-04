News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»North Korea To Receive Nearly 2 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses In First Half -interim Report
1-MIN READ

North Korea To Receive Nearly 2 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses In First Half -interim Report

North Korea To Receive Nearly 2 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses In First Half -interim Report

North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZenecaOxford COVID19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the COVAX vaccinesharing programme.

North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

The COVAX Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the COVAX interim distribution report on Wednesday. https://bit.ly/3rfMnh2

COVAX, which secures vaccines for poor countries, is co-led by the GAVI alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children’s Fund.

North Korea has not reported a single case of COVID-19 till date, according to the WHO website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...