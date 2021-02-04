North Korea To Receive Nearly 2 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses In First Half -interim Report

North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by the first half of this year, said agencies leading the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

The COVAX Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, according to the COVAX interim distribution report on Wednesday. https://bit.ly/3rfMnh2

COVAX, which secures vaccines for poor countries, is co-led by the GAVI alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children’s Fund.

North Korea has not reported a single case of COVID-19 till date, according to the WHO website.

