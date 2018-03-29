English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Meet With Xi Jinping Underlines China's Growing Clout, Lessons Therein For India
Kim’s visit was shrouded in secrecy. Reporters got a whiff when a swanky train from Pyongyang was spotted in Central Beijing — the same locomotive used by Kim’s father Kim Jong Il on the numerous occasions he visited Beijing during his reign.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, China. The Chinese government confirmed Wednesday that North Korea's reclusive leader Kim went to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi in his first known trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011. (Image: Xinhua/ AP)
New Delhi: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was in Beijing for three days, marking his first foreign visit since assuming office in 2011. The fact that it took well over seven years for him to make his first foreign trip and that it was to Beijing underlines how much the world has changed in these last few years.
With India too, China became increasingly bellicose in the Doklam standoff last year. And though India stood her ground, the fear in South Block is there could be a repeat of last year’s faceoff once the snow melts. There is growing evidence of a massive military infrastructure build up on the Chinese side of Doklam including two helipads.
India seems to be re-setting its ties with China under the new Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
He managed to convince the government to keep this year’s Tibetan celebrations low key, even getting the Cabinet Secretary to issue a letter desisting senior BJP functionaries from attending any Tibetan event.
Part of this reset is born of the belief that India had needlessly provoked Beijing last spring with a much-publicised visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal and the rest of North East. But whether this reset will pay off, and will China look at India more favourably, remains to be seen. The die has been cast. Now it’s Beijing’s turn.
India seems to be re-setting its ties with China under the new Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
He managed to convince the government to keep this year’s Tibetan celebrations low key, even getting the Cabinet Secretary to issue a letter desisting senior BJP functionaries from attending any Tibetan event.
Part of this reset is born of the belief that India had needlessly provoked Beijing last spring with a much-publicised visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal and the rest of North East. But whether this reset will pay off, and will China look at India more favourably, remains to be seen. The die has been cast. Now it’s Beijing’s turn.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
