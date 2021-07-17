North Western Railway Approves 8 More Stoppages In Gujarat For 19 Special Trains

North Western Railway has approved the stoppage of 19 special trains at 8 stations in Gujarat with immediate effect for the convenience of more passengers. The 8 stations where special trains will stop include Anand, Nadiad, Godhra, Bharuch, Sabarmati, Baranagar, Maninagar and Hapa Station. Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of the North Western Railway, gave details about the trains which will stop at these stations.

Here is the complete list of trains and new stops.

Anand station

Bikaner-Dadar Special train (02489) will reach the station at 06.05 hours and departs after two minutes at 06.07 hours. Dadar-Bikaner Special (02490) will be arriving at the station at 21.15 hours and leave the station at 21.17 hours.

At 21:15 hours, Dadar-Ajmer Special train (02989) will arrive at the station and depart from the station at 21.17 hours. Ajmer-Dadar Special train (02990) will arrive at 05.57 hours and depart after a gap of two minutes at 05.59 hours.

Sri Ganganagar – Kochuveli Special train (06311) is now scheduled to reach the station at 08.24 hours. It is scheduled to depart at 08.26 hours.

Nadiad station

Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohila Special train (02216) will arrive at the station in the evening at 17.38 hours and depart at 17.40 hours. Dadar-Bikaner Special train (02490) will be reaching this station at 21.32 hours and depart in just two minutes at 21.34 hours.

Godhra station

Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Special train (02995) will arrive at 00.23 hours and depart at 00.25 hours.

Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Special train (02996) will arrive at the Godhra station at 06.50 hours and depart at 06.52 hours.

Bharuch station

Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Special train (02995) will arrive at the station at 21.59 hours and will depart at 22.01 hours. Similarly, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Special train (02996) will arrive at Bharuch station at 09.01 hours and will depart at 09.03 hours.

Sabarmati Station

Ahmedabad-Delhi Special train ( 02915) will arrive at the station in the evening at 18.46 hours and depart at 18.48 hours.

Delhi-Ahmedabad Special train (02916) will arrive at 05.58 hours and depart at 06.00 hours.

Puri-Ajmer Special train (02037) will arrive at the station at 10.22 hours and depart at 10.24 hrs. Ajmer-Puri Special train (02038) will arrive at Sabarmati station at 02.11 hours and depart at 02.13 hours.

Maninagar station

Pune-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special train (01090) will arrive at this station at 07.10 hours. It is scheduled to depart at 07.12 hrs.

Baranagar station

Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Indore Special train (09338) will arrive at the station at a fixed time of 06.31 hours and depart at 06.33 hours.

Hapa station

Train No. 09263, Porbandar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special train will arrive at Hapa station at 22.23 hrs and depart at 22.25 hrs. Train No. 09264, Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Porbandar Special train will arrive at Hapa station at 05.57 hrs and depart at 05.59 hrs.

