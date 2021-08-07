North Western Railway Maintains 98.8% Punctuality in Running of Trains Till July

North Western Railway (NWR) has bagged the first position for providing maximum convenience to passengers and goods suppliers while maintaining punctuality in running of trains.

The North Western Railway division managed to attain the first position by maintaining 98.8% punctuality till the month of July this year. NWR has won the position at a time when the train services were worst hit due the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns in several states.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer Lt. Shashi Kiran,“North Western Railway ranks first as it managed to achieve 98.8 percent punctuality till the month of July this year.”

“The NWR managed to attain the position due to the simultaneous efforts of all employees deployed in the region,” said North Western Railway general manager Anand Prakash.

He added that the NWR laid special focus on operations and punctuality of passenger and goods trains in the region.

Kiran further added that NWR till the month of July this year loaded 8.8 million tonnes of goods, which is 76% higher than 5.01 million tonnes goods loaded last year. “NWR was given a target of loading 8.73 million tonnes of goods till the end of July by the Indian Railways,” added the officer.

Currently, the North Western Railway is operating only 85 percent trains in the region under their jurisdiction. According to NWR officials with cases coming down they will operate with 100 percent capacity. “We are planning to operate a few more special trains in the region including local and express passenger trains. We are not in a rush to start them, decisions to start more passenger trains will be taken only after seeing surge or fall in Coronavirus cases in the region,” added a senior NWR official.

Railway services in India have been badly hit since the announcement of lockdown in March, last year. The Indian Railways had stopped its passenger train services across the country till recently. With cases coming down, Indian Railways has started special trains between important cities but it is yet to operate its daily-timetabled passenger trains including long distance trains and locals.

