North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: 21 Posts, Apply before 20th August 2018
Interested candidates can download the official advertisement and application form from nwr.indianrailways.gov.in.
North Western Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 21 vacancies for sports persons against sports quota for the year 2018-19 has begun on the official website of North Western Railway, Jaipur - nwr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is on or before 20th August 2018, 5:00 PM; however, the candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub divisions of Chamba Districts of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands and abroad can submit their applications by 4th September 2019, 5:00 PM. Interested candidates can download the official advertisement and application form by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for NWR Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nwr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘News & Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Notification of Sports Quota Recruitment (Open Advt.) for 2018 – 19’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill in the prescribed format of application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Railway Recruitment Cell, North Western Railway, Power House Road, Opp. DRM Office, Jaipur-302006’
Direct Link - http://www.nwr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1532062299867-Sports%202018-19%20(English).pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ Women/ Minorities and Economically Backward – Rs.250
NWR Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 21
Athletics (Men) – 1
Boxing – 4 (2 Men and 2 Women)
Chess (Men) – 1
Cricket (Men) – 3
Cycling (Men) – 2
Power lifting (Men) – 2
Shooting (Men) – 2
Weightlifting (Women) – 2
Wrestling – 4 (2 Men and 2 Women)
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or its equivalent from a recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.nwr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1532062299867-Sports%202018-19%20(English).pdf" target="_blank">>http://www.nwr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1532062299867-Sports%202018-19%20(English).pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of sports trials, interview and assessment of sports achievements and qualification.
