North Western Railway To Resume Services Of 14 Trains; Find Full List Here

The second wave of Covid-19 is gradually subsiding as new cases continue to decline. Several states are easing lockdown curbs to allow non-essential activities to resume. The Indian Railways which had cancelled several trains due to low occupancy and lockdown restrictions is also gradually restoring the operation.

North Western Railway has now announced the resumption of 14 cancelled trains which covers the routes in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat.

These 14 trains include daily specials, and trains running three days and four days a week. The Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these trains.

According to Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Deputy Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), North Eastern Railway, the operation of below mentioned 14 trains will be restarted from June 11 onwards.

1. Train No. 02981, Kota - Sriganganagar Special Rail Service (4 days a week) from 11.06.2021

2. Train No. 02982, Sriganganagar - Kota Special Rail Service (4 days a week) from 13.06.2021

3. Train No. 02997, Jhalawar - Sriganganagar Special Rail Service (3 days a week) from 13.06.2021

4. Train No. 02998, Sriganganagar - Jhalawar Special Rail Service (3 days a week) from 12.06.2021

5. Train No. 09807, Kota - Hisar Via - Loharu Special Rail Service (4 days a week) from 09.06.2021

6. Train No. 09808, Hisar - Kota Via - Loharu Special Rail Service (4 days a week) from 10.06.2021

7. Train No. 09813, Kota - Hisar Via - Churu Special Rail Service (3 days a week) from 10.06.2021

8. Train No. 09814, Hisar - Kota Via - Churu Special Rail Service (3 days a week) from 11.06.2021

9. Train No. 02455, Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bikaner Via - Sriganganagar Special Rail Service (Daily) from 14.06.2021

10. Train No. 02456, Bikaner - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Via - Sri Ganganagar Special Rail Service (Daily) from 15.06.2021

11. Train No. 04021, Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Jaipur Via - Loharu Special Rail Service (3 days a week) from 15.06.2021

12. Train No. 04022, Jaipur - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Via - Loharu Special Rail Service (3 days a week) from 16.06.2021

13. Train No. 04525, Ambala- Sriganganagar Special Rail Service (Daily) from 14.06.2021

14. Train No. 04526, Sriganganagar - Ambala Special Rail Service (Daily) from 14.06.2021

