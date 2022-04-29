North Western Railway Will Increase Number of Temporary Coaches in These Trains

For the convenience of the railway passengers, North Western Railway has taken a major decision. Railways has decided to increase a total of 81 temporary coaches in different classes of 36 trains.

With the increase in the number of temporary coaches, more berths will be available to the passengers and their journey will become more comfortable. According to the spokesperson of North Western Railway, Captain Shashi Kiran, the railways is increasing the number of temporary coaches for these 36 trains for the convenience of the passengers:-

Train No. 22481/22482, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur and from Delhi Sarai Rohilla - There is a temporary increase of two Third AC and two Second Sleeper Class coaches.

Train No. 12479/12480, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Rail Service from Jodhpur to Bandra Terminus - Two Third AC and Second Sleeper Class coaches have been added.

Temporary increase of one Third AC and Second Sleeper class coaches in Train No. 14724/14723, Bhiwani-Kanpur-Bhiwani.

Train number 22471/22472, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner has seen an increase in sleeper coaches.

Temporary increase of two Second Sleeper Class Coaches in Train No. 20473/20474, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rail Service.

Train No. 19666/19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Rail has seen a temporary increase of one third AC and one second sleeper class coaches.

Temporary increase of third AC class coach in train number 12990/12989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer rail service.

Train No. 20483/20484, Bhagat Ki Kothi - Dadar - Bhagat Ki Kothi Rail Service from Bhagat Ki Kothi is a temporary increase of three Third AC and Second Sleeper class coaches, respectively.

Temporary increase of one Third AC and four Second Sleeper class coaches in train number 14707/14708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner train service.

Temporary increase of a third AC coach in train number 14806/14805, Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer rail service from Barmer.

Temporary increase of 01 Third AC coach in train number 19615/19616, Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City rail service from Udaipur City from Kamakhya.

Train No. 19601/19602, Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City weekly train service from Udaipur City - there is a temporary increase of one Third AC Class and one Second Sleeper coaches.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.