North Western Railways to Introduce Additional Coaches in 2 Dozen Trains. Check List

The North Western Railways has decided to introduce additional temporary coaches in over two dozen trains. Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway said that with the increase in temporary coaches, more berths will be available to commuters, making it easier for them to travel on trains.

In train number 14707/14708 Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, an additional second sleeper coach will be added temporarily. This coach will run with the train from May 1 to May 20, 2022, in Bikaner. The coach will be added in Dadar between May 2 and 21, 2022.

In train number 15014/15013 Jaisalmer Kathgodam Jaisalmer, an additional third AC coach will be added in Kathgodam from May 1 to June 30, 2022. A third AC coach will also be added in Jaisalmer from May 2 to May 21, 2022.

Apart from these two trains, 81 temporary coaches have been added in different classes of 34 other trains as well.

In train number 22481/22482 Jodhpur-Delhi-Sarai Rohilla, there is a temporary addition of two-third AC coaches. Two-second sleeper class coaches will also be added.

There is a temporary addition of two-third AC and second sleeper class coaches in the Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur rail service. The train number will be 12479/12480.

In train number 14724/14723 Bhiwani-Kanpur-Bhiwani, one-third of AC and second sleeper class coaches will be temporarily increased.

Train number 22471/22472 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner will be witnessing an addition of sleeper coaches.

Two-second sleeper class coaches will be increased in Train number 20473/20474, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur city-Delhi Sarai rail service.

In train number 19666/19665 Udaipur city-Khajuraho-Udaipur city, one-third AC and second sleeper class coaches will be increased.

In train number 12990/12989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer rail service, a third AC class coach will be added.

In train number 14806/14805, Barmer-Yasvantpur-Barmer rail service starting from Barmer, a third AC coach will be added.

