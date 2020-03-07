Northeast Delhi Riots: 690 Cases registered, 2,193 People Detained or Arrested
Out of the 2,193 people who have been arrested or detained, 50 have been arrested on charges under the Arms Act, Delhi police said.
File photo: Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) move past smoldering debris after it was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
New Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Saturday it has registered almost 700 cases and held around 2,200 people in connection with last month's communal riots in northeast Delhi.
Of the total 690 cases registered, 48 were related to the Arms Act, Delhi Police said in a statement. In total, 2,193 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said.
Out of the 2,193 people held, 50 have been arrested on charges under the Arms Act, they said.
Total 262 meetings with the Aman Committee have been conducted across the national capital, a senior police officer said.
The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in the northeast area of the national capital last week.
