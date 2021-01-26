Northeast Frontier Railway Announces Dates of Documents Verification Round, Check Details on nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

The Northeast Frontier Railway has invited online application for the recruitment of Act Apprentice vacancies for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961. In the latest, the authorities have released the Documents Verification dates. As per the orders, all the candidates have been asked to appear in the DV rounds on January 27, 28 and February 1 and 2. Candidates, who have gone through the application process, can check the details at https://nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/

The board has started the recruitment drive for a total of 4,499 vacancies. The authorities have clarified that a complete set of documents in all respects should be carried for the documents verification round.

Northeast Frontier Railway: Documents Required

Candidates are required to provide the following documents:

1. Class 10 or its equivalent mark sheet and Class 10 passing certificate.

2. Certificate for proof of date of birth (Class 10 or its equivalent certificate or mark sheet, school leaving certificate indicating the date of birth).

3. Mark sheets for all semesters

4. National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

5. For SC/ST/OBC candidates, a caste certificate, wherever applicable, is mandatory

6. Disability certificate (in case of PWD candidate)

7. Need to carry a certificate discharge/serving (applicable for those who will be applying for Ex-Servicemen quota)

Northeast Frontier Railway: Minimum Educational Qualification

As per the official notification, the candidate must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Northeast Frontier Railway: Age Limit

The minimum age limit of a candidate is 15 years. The candidate should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 1, 2020. However, upper age limit is relaxable by five years in case of SC/ST candidates and three years in case of OBC candidates.