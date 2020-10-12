Northeast Monsoon: TN CM Reviews Preparations

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday reviewed the preparations ahead of the northeast monsoon in the state and issued a series of directives to officials. The northeast monsoon, which brings the bulk of rainfall to the state, is expected to set in by the third week of October, an official release here said.

In the review meeting on Monday, attended by deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam among others, Palaniswami directed officials to ensure adequate stocks of medicines in public and private hospitals. “During (any) disaster time, fair price shops should have two months’ stocks of essential commodities,” the release quoted the chief minister as directing the officials.

IAS officers designated with overseeing rain-related preparations should monitor the situation in the respective districts including here, Palaniswami was quoted as saying. Mock drills with Covid-19 protocol of social distancing should be held.

Detailing the various steps taken by the government ahead of the northeast monsoon, which stretches till December end, the release said over 4,100 vulnerable areas have already been identified and multi-department zonal-level teams formed to handle any eventuality. Nearly 43,500 first responders including 14,232 women, trained responders to remove fallen trees and rescue cattle were on standby, it said.

Various facilities including marriage halls have been identified to accommodate people if required, it said. Many water rejuvenation initiatives have been implemented, which would help save about 2.55 tmcft (thousand million cubic ft) of water during the monsoon, the release added..

