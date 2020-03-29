Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Students from Northeast Denied Entry at Mysuru Supermarket, Case Filed against Outlet's Staff

A Twitter user uploaded a video wherein the students from northeast are pleading with the staff of More supermarket to stop discriminating against them and allow them to buy their groceries.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:March 29, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
Students from Northeast Denied Entry at Mysuru Supermarket, Case Filed against Outlet's Staff
Representative image

Bengaluru: The Mysore city police has registered a case against the staff of a groceries chain outlet for harassing two students from the northeast on Saturday.

A video of the incident in which two students from northeast can be seen being stopped by the staff outside a More supermarket in Mysore has gone viral.

A Twitter user uploaded the video wherein the students are pleading with the staff to stop discriminating against them and accept them and allow them to enter the supermarket.

One of the students is heard saying, "We are Indians, we need groceries too, we live here, we have Aadhaar Card. How can you discriminate (against) us?" This happens even as another customer enters the shop and a More staff member comes out to stop a person from making the video.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta said an FIR has been registered and the manager and staff of the outlet have been taken into custody.

"The FIR has been lodged immediately at Krishnaraja police station. We urge people and shop owners/staff to desist from doing such acts and behave responsibly in this time of crisis," he said.

The Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police, Bhaskar Rao, has also responded to the incident and said any such discriminatory acts against citizens from the northeast would be dealt with strongly.

“Some misguided persons have made unwanted Covid 19 remarks against our brethren from NorthEastern States. These misguided will be dealt with very sternly. Brothers & Sisters from NorthEast, you are secure here, approach nearest Police station or Me directly Live Fearless,” Rao wrote in a tweet.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
