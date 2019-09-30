Northern Army Commander Visits Forward Areas Along LAC in Ladakh
A Northern Command Defence spokesman said Lt Gen Singh was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps.
File photo of Lt General Ranbir Singh
Jammu: The chief of Army's Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Monday and reviewed operational preparedness being maintained in the sector.
Lt Gen Singh was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps, a Northern Command Defence spokesman said.
The Army Commander interacted with troops deployed at forward posts and complimented them on their state of readiness, the spokesman said.
Lt Gen Singh appreciated the tenacity and high standards of professionalism displayed by all ranks in extreme terrain conditions, he said.
He exhorted the troops to remain vigilant, uphold the high traditions and standards of professionalism of the Army.
