Northern Coalfield Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 220 Statutory Personnel Posts, Apply From September 3
Northern Coalfield Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 220 vacancies for the post of Statutory Personnel.Check detailed notification at nclcil.in.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Northern Coalfield Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 220 vacancies for the post of Statutory Personnel has been released on the official website of the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Madhya Pradesh - nclcil.in.
The detailed notification regarding the selection process, application fee (if any) will be released on the official website of NCL on 28th August 2018.Candidates who qualify the eligibility criteria can apply for more than 1 post. The online application process will commence from 3rd September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th September 2018. NCL aims to engage the selected candidates at highly automated Coal producing Mines.
NCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 220
Mining Sirdar T&S Grade-C – 58
Jr. Overman T&S Grade-C – 137
Surveyor (Mining) T&S Grade-B - 25
Eligibility Criteria:
Mining Sirdar T&S grade-C – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from any recognized Board and must have valid Mining Sirdar certificate of competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation1957.
Jr. Overman T&S grade-C – The applicant must possess Diploma in Mining Engineering of 3 years duration from recognized Institute.
Surveyor (Mining) T&S grade-B - The applicant must be class 10th passed and must possess Surveyors Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under CMR57 or diploma in Mining/ Mine Surveying.
Official Notification:
http://nclcil.in/recruitment/English_Statutory.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on the last date for submission of applications. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Mining Sirdar T&S Grade-C/ Jr. Overman T&S Grade-C - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.34,391.65.
Surveyor (Mining) T&S grade-B - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,852.56.
Important Dates:
Date of release of detailed information bulletin – 28th August 2018
Start date to submit the online application form – 3rd September 2018
Last date to submit the online application form – 24th September 2018
Last date to send the printed copy of online application – 15th October 2018
