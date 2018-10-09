GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018: 441 Apprentice Posts, Apply before 12th November 2018

The Northern Coalfields is inviting applications from UP and MP domiciled candidates only for Fitter, Electrician and Welder (Gas & Electric) trades for this recruitment drive.

Updated:October 9, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 441 Apprentice posts has begun on the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) – nclcil.in.

The Northern Coalfields is inviting applications from UP and MP domiciled candidates only for Fitter, Electrician and Welder (Gas & Electric) trades for this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 12th November 2018:

How to apply for Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Register yourself on www.apprenticeship.gov.in and Register yourself
Step 2 – Visit the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited - http://nclcil.in
Step 3 – Under Careers tab, click on Apprenticeship Training
Step 4 – Click on NCL Online Application for Apprenticeship Training 2018-19.
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://139.59.79.173/ncliti

Northern Coalfields Apprenticeship Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:

Electrician - 179 Posts
Fitter - 174 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric) - 88 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Electrician:
The applicant must be Class 10th passed and possess an ITI in Electrician Trade with 50% Marks (45% for SC/ST/Pwd) from an NCVT/SCVT recognized institute.

Fitter:

The applicant must be Class 10th passed and possess an ITI in Fitter Trade with 50% Marks (45% for SC/ST/Pwd) from an NCVT/SCVT recognized institute.

Welder (Gas & Electric):

The applicant must be Class 8th class passed and possess an ITI in Welder Trade with 50% Marks (45% SC/ST/Pwd) from an NCVT/SCVT recognized institute.

Official Advertisement:

http://nclcil.in/recruitment/appren/Apprenticeship%20Notification%20in%20English.pdf

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 16 to 24 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
