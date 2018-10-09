Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018: 441 Apprentice Posts, Apply before 12th November 2018

Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 441 Apprentice posts has begun on the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) – nclcil.in.The Northern Coalfields is inviting applications from UP and MP domiciled candidates only for Fitter, Electrician and Welder (Gas & Electric) trades for this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 12th November 2018:How to apply for Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Register yourself on www.apprenticeship.gov.in and Register yourselfStep 2 – Visit the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited - http://nclcil.inStep 3 – Under Careers tab, click on Apprenticeship TrainingStep 4 – Click on NCL Online Application for Apprenticeship Training 2018-19.Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://139.59.79.173/nclitiNorthern Coalfields Apprenticeship Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:Electrician - 179 PostsFitter - 174 PostsWelder (Gas & Electric) - 88 PostsEligibility Criteria:Electrician:The applicant must be Class 10th passed and possess an ITI in Electrician Trade with 50% Marks (45% for SC/ST/Pwd) from an NCVT/SCVT recognized institute.Fitter:The applicant must be Class 10th passed and possess an ITI in Fitter Trade with 50% Marks (45% for SC/ST/Pwd) from an NCVT/SCVT recognized institute.Welder (Gas & Electric):The applicant must be Class 8th class passed and possess an ITI in Welder Trade with 50% Marks (45% SC/ST/Pwd) from an NCVT/SCVT recognized institute.Official Advertisement:Age-Limit:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 16 to 24 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.