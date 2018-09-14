English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018: 53 Staff Nurse & Technician Jobs, Apply From 8th October 2018
The Northern Coalfields aims to recruit Paramedical staff for its 3 hospitals and 10 dispensaries.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 53 Staff Nurse and Technician posts has been released on the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) – nclcil.in.
The Northern Coalfields aims to recruit Paramedical staff for its 3 hospitals and 10 dispensaries. The application process for the same is scheduled to begin next month on 8th October 2018 and will conclude on 12th November 2018.
Eligible candidates can apply for more than one post. The selected candidates will undergo a training period of one year after which they will regularized.
Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Staff Nurse: 48 Posts
Technician CT Scan T&S Gr C (Trainee): 03 Posts
Technician MRI T&S Gr C (Trainee): 02 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Staff Nurse:
The applicant must be 10+2 pass and possess an ‘A’ Grade Nursing Diploma /Certificate (3 Years Course) from a recognized Institute. The applicant must be registered with the Nursing Council of India.
Technician:
The applicant must be a matriculate and must possess Diploma in Radiography (2 Years Regular Course) from an Institute recognized from AICTE in CT Scan/MRI.
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall below the age of 30years as on the closing date of the application process. Age relaxation rules apply as stated it the advertisement below:
http://nclcil.in/recruitment/Employment%20Notification(Paramedical%20Staff).pdf
