Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018: 619 Operator Trainee Posts, Apply From September 10
Northern Coalfields aims to fill 619 Operator Trainees Posts. Official notification for the same has been released on its official website – nclcil.in.
Representative image
Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 619 Operator Trainees Posts has been released by the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) on its official website – nclcil.in.
NCL aims to engage selected candidates for operating highly automated and advanced Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMM). The application process for the same is scheduled to commence on 10th September 2018, next month, and interested candidates must apply online on or before 24th September 2018.
Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
1. Dumper Operator - 213 Posts
2. Dozer Operator - 121 Posts
3. Surface Miner/ Continuous Miner Operator - 28 Posts
4. Pay Loader Operator - 21 Posts
5. Crane Operator - 34 Posts
6. Grader Operator - 38 Posts
7. Shovel Operator - 56 Posts
8. Drill Operator - 48 Posts
9. Dragline Operator - 60 Posts
Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:
Official Notification Releases - 28 August 2018
Online Application Process Begins – 10th September 2018
Online Application Process Ends – 24th September 2018
Last Date to Receive Printed Copy of the Online Application Form – 15th October 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Matriculate or Class 10th passed from a recognized Education Board, and must possess a valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license issued by competent RTA/RTO Authority in India. For some of the posts additional qualification is required, for which, candidates must read through the official advertisement given below:
http://nclcil.in/recruitment/English_HEMM_Operator.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must below 30 years of age as on the last date of submission of the applications.
