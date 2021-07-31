Northern Railway Earns Rs 85.45 Crore by Selling Scrap

The Northern Railway has earned Rs 85.45 crore after selling scrap till July 28 this year, said an official on Saturday. This is an increase of Rs 42.26 crore compared to the revenue generated from selling scrap last year when it earned Rs 42.19 crore. The Ministry of Railways has set different targets for all the zones to generate revenue from the selling of scrap material this year. A target of Rs 370 has been set for Northern Railways. Every zone of the Indian Railways is working in full swing to make better use of resources by collecting scrap material and selling it through e-auctions.

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager of Northern Railway said that the services were affected due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, Northern Railway has earned more revenue of Rs 85.45 crore this year, he said.

Highlighting the efforts of Northern Railways amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “Northern Railway has been able to maintain the supply of all essential medicines, injections and other materials uninterruptedly amid COVID-19 pandemic. Every effort has been made to ensure uninterrupted availability of Liquid Oxygen by coordinating with the State Governments and suppliers.”

He further stated that e-auction of the scrap is proving to be cost-effective. He added that Northern Railway is aiming to cross Rs 100.30 crore revenue from selling scrap material.

Amidst the coronavirus scare, Railways suffered huge revenue losses due to suspended services in the passenger segment. However, in a reply to the RTI query, the Indian Railways informed that it had registered its highest ever revenue of Rs 4,575 crore by selling scrap in 2020-21.

The Indian Railways collects scrap materials mainly from laying new tracks, converting old tracks into new ones, abandoning old structures, selling old locomotives, coaches and wagons. Old diesel locomotives, old engines, and other waste materials generated in the workshops during repairing work. The scrap materials are sold through e-auction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here