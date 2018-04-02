English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Northern Railway Firozpur Recruitment 2018: 11 Doctor Posts, Walk-in Interviews on April 11, 10AM
Northern Railways aims to fill 11 vacancies for the post of General Duty Doctors and Specialist Doctors for its Firozpur division.
Image for representation only.
Northern Railway, Firozpur Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on its official website - nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Northern Railways aims to fill 11 vacancies for the post of General Duty Doctors and Specialist Doctors for its Firozpur division. Interested and eligible candidates must attend the Walk-in Interviews on April 11, 2018.
Firozpur Division/Northern Railway - Vacancy Details:
Specialist Doctors – 5
Pediatrician – 1
General Surgeon – 1
ENT – 1
Ophthalmologist – 1
Medicine – 1
General Duty Doctors – 6
How to Apply for the Firozpur Division/Northern Railway Specialists and General Duty Doctors Recruitment 2018?
Interested and eligible candidates need to submit application form in the prescribed format on the day of walk-in interview along with other necessary documents at CMS Office, Divisional Hospital, Firozpur on 11th April 2018 at 10:00AM.
Eligibility Criteria:
Specialists Doctors - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree and Post Graduate Medical Degree or Diploma in subject from any University/institution recognized by Indian Medical Council
General Duty Doctors - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree from any University/institution recognized by Indian Medical Council.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.nr.indianrailways.gov.in/nr/recruitment/1521619598827_Walk-in-Interview.pdf
Age Limit:
Unreserved Candidate Category - 50 Years as on 1st January 2018.
OBC Candidate Category: 53 Years as on 1st January 2018
SC/ST Candidate Category: 55 Years as on 1st January 2018.
For more details , applicants must follow the official advertisement as given below:
http://www.nr.indianrailways.gov.in/nr/recruitment/1521619598827_Walk-in-Interview.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.75,000 to Rs.1,05,000 for General Duty Doctors and Rs.1,15,000 for Specialists Doctors.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Walk-in Interview followed by medical examination.
