Northern Railway Firozpur Recruitment 2018: 11 Doctor Posts, Walk-in Interviews on April 11, 10AM

Firozpur

Northern Railway,Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on its official website - nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Northern Railways aims to fill 11 vacancies for the post of General Duty Doctors and Specialist Doctors for its Firozpur division. Interested and eligible candidates must attend the Walk-in Interviews on April 11, 2018.Pediatrician – 1General Surgeon – 1ENT – 1Ophthalmologist – 1Medicine – 1Interested and eligible candidates need to submit application form in the prescribed format on the day of walk-in interview along with other necessary documents at CMS Office, Divisional Hospital, Firozpur on 11April 2018 at 10:00AM.Specialists Doctors - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree and Post Graduate Medical Degree or Diploma in subject from any University/institution recognized by Indian Medical CouncilGeneral Duty Doctors - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree from any University/institution recognized by Indian Medical Council.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:Unreserved Candidate Category - 50 Years as on 1st January 2018.OBC Candidate Category: 53 Years as on 1st January 2018SC/ST Candidate Category: 55 Years as on 1st January 2018.For more details , applicants must follow the official advertisement as given below:The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.75,000 to Rs.1,05,000 for General Duty Doctors and Rs.1,15,000 for Specialists Doctors.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Walk-in Interview followed by medical examination.