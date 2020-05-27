INDIA

Northern Railway Headquarters Sealed After Staffer Tests Covid-19 Positive

File photo of the Baroda House, where Northern Railways Headquarter is located. (Credit: Twitter)

File photo of the Baroda House, where Northern Railways Headquarter is located. (Credit: Twitter)

An official said contact tracing of other staffers is currently on. He also said that the staff who came in contact of the staffer has been asked to home quarantine.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
Baroda House, which houses the Northern Railway headquarters in the national capital, has been sealed after a staffer tested positive on Wednesday, officials said.

A senior Northern Railway official said, "The building has been sealed for two days, after a senior staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

He said that contact tracing of other staffers is currently on. He also said that the staff who came in contact of the staffer has been asked to home quarantine.

The building will now be sanitised before being opened on May 30. This is the first case in the Northern Railway headquarters in Delhi. Few days ago, the Rail Bhawan, which houses the Indian Railways headquarters, was also sealed after a staffer had tested positive for Covid-19.


