Northern Railway Holds Review Meeting on High Speed Trains Running From Delhi

Indian Railways has decided to finish the ambitious project of increasing train speed to 160 kilometres per hour between the popular Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata routes by March 2022, well ahead of its planned target of September 2023. The target seems feasible due to the operation of a reduced number of trains on these busy routes.

On the existing News Delhi-Howrah rail line, trains will travel at a speed of 160 kmph passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. As part of ‘Mission Raftaar,’ which was announced in the Railway Budget 2016-2017, the infrastructure for boosting the average speed of passenger trains on the Howrah-New Delhi line is being increased. The distance between Delhi and Howrah could be covered in 12 hours once the ongoing ‘Mission Raftaar’ project is completed.

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager of Northern Railway, recently held a review meeting with the railway officials in this regard. During the meeting, the General Manager took stock of the progress of works on increasing the speed limit of trains, especially on the New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Mumbai routes.

Gangal also stressed minimising human errors in rail operations to reduce accidents. He has directed the Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers to further improve the punctuality of trains and to maintain the speed of goods loading while giving priority to safety.

In a meeting with all the Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of Northern Railway through video conferencing, he expressed happiness that it has maintained a good record of punctuality and laid special emphasis on the adherence to the time table. He said that Northern Railway has run 998 crack freight trains from February 10 to 16, which has improved the freight loading.

Apart from safety, he stated that Northern Railway’s priority is to increase mobility. He reviewed the maintenance of the tracks, welds and work done by the zone to remove the scrap lying near the tracks. He directed the divisions to expedite the work in order to increase mobility and to conduct campaigns to monitor the progress of the projects. He also directed them to make all possible efforts to remove the obstacles faced during rail operations.

