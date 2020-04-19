Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Northern Railway Prepares 1,000 PPEs in One Day at Its Workshops

The Indian Railways, which has stopped the work at its production units, has started preparing the PPE, face masks, IV stands, medical beds, stools and sanitizers at its workshops across the country.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
Northern Railway Prepares 1,000 PPEs in One Day at Its Workshops
Representative image REUTERS/Sivaram V

New Delhi: In a bid to meet the demand for personal protective equipments (PPE) demand for the medical personnel across the country to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, the Northern Railway has prepared 1,003 personal protective equipment (PPE) suits in a single day.

The Indian Railways, which has stopped the work at its production units, has started preparing the PPE, face masks, IV stands, medical beds, stools and sanitizers at its workshops across the country.

Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said: "Our workshop has prepared 1003 PPE in a single day on Sunday, which is a record."

He said, till date the northern Railway workshop has prepared 2,464 number of PPEs.

PPEs suits are required by the medical staff while treating the Covid-19 patient as a measure to avoid direct contact.

The PPEs manufactured by Jagadhari railway workshop passed the test conducted by DRDO on April 5.

The national transporter has planned to manufacture 1.30 lakh PPEs at its workshops across the country by May-end.

The Northern Railway official further said that the workshop of the zone are working round the clock to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kumar said, besides PPEs, Northern Railways workshops have produced a total numbers of 32,682 face masks, 4,715 liters of sanitiser and also converted 540 coaches into isolation wards for the Covid-19 patients.

On Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 16,115 with 519 people losing their lives to the pandemic.

