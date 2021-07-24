Northern Railway Resumes Hop on, Hop off Service on Kalka-Shimla Section

The leisure-oriented hop-on, hop-off service on the 118-year-old scenic Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge section has been resumed by the Northern Railway. Now, the tourists will be able to view all places of interest on a single ticket. In this service, you can board (hop on) or deboard (hop off) any coach at any station. However, this will depend upon the availability of seats and the schedule of the train. Travellers can purchase the ticket from any station on the Kalka- Shimla section by submitting copies of required documents.

The 118-year-old narrow-gauge Kalka-Shimla railway section has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2018. The 96 km rail route has been listed under the ‘Mountain Railways of India’ category of heritages.

The railway officials asserted that said service has been restarted in view of the tourist season and a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Kalka-Shimla toy train was restarted from July 1. Now due to the increase in movement of tourists in the Kalka-Shimla section, hop-on, hop-off service has been re-started by the railways.

Northern Railway General Manager, Ashutosh Gangal explained the salient feature of the ‘Hop-on Hop-off service’ over the Kalka-Shimla section. Now with the restart of the service, the traveller will be able to witness all places of tourist interest on the Kalka-Shimla section after purchasing only a single ticket.

He reiterated that tickets for Hop-on Hop-off service shall be issued from all stations of the Kalka - Shimla Narrow gauge section.

The fare structure of the service ranges from Rs 250 to 1,000. The fare price depends upon the age of traveller and the number of days of travelling. The travellers can board the toy train after purchasing the ticket. It takes the visitors through some breathtaking sites. The train also provides internet facilities to the travllers.

