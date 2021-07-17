Northern Railway To Resume Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express Train From July 21

As the country gradually recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic second wave, Indian Railways is taking steps to restore the cancelled trains. The operations of many special and express trains are resuming slowly in a phased manner.

Northern Railway has announced it will resume services of three pairs of trains from July 21. The Vande Bharat Express train running between New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in both directions will be back on track from July 21 until further notice. In addition to this Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jhansi Gatimaan Express, and Jabalpur-Haridwar Weekly Special trains will also become operational.

Train number 02191 Jabalpur-Haridwar Weekly Special will be restored from July 21 to December 29 whereas 02192 Haridwar-Jabalpur Weekly Special will run from July 22 to December 30.

Vande Bharat is a high-speed train which was introduced on 17 February 2019. The train has 16 passenger cars, with a seating capacity of an impressive 1,128 passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express train was built under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Central government at the Integral Coach Factory in Perambur near Chennai.

