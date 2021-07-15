Northern Railway To Start Daily Special Train Between Delhi And Bhiwani From July 16

Northern Railway is scheduled to start a daily train between Tilak Bridge station in Delhi and Bhiwani in Haryana from July 16. This move by the railways is surely going to bring relief to many daily passengers who were having difficulty in commuting between the two places. Those willing to travel in this train will have to purchase the ticket at the counter. The price of the ticket will be equivalent to the price of an express train ticket.

The special daily train will stop at Bhiwani City, Bamla, Kharak, Kalanaur, Laahli, Rohtak, Asthal Bohar, Kharawar, Ismaila Haryana, Sapla, Rohad Nagar, Aasuada, Bahadurgarh, Ghevra, Mundka, Nangloi, Mangolpuri, Shakurbasti, Daya basti and Vivekanand Puri Halt. In Delhi the train will stop at Kishan Ganj, Sadar Bazar, New Delhi and Shivaji Bridge stations. The train will run in both directions.

Deepak Kumar, the spokesperson of Northern Railway informed that train number 04737 Bhiwani - Tilak Bridge special train will start at 5 AM and will reach its destination by 8:41 AM. The same train in the evening will start at 6:35 PM from Tilak Bridge and will reach Bhiwani by 10:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway also started Hop-on, Hop-off Service on the Kalka-Shimla Narrow Gauge Section. This train was started keeping in view the increasing number of tourists in the area. This service started from July 1 and will go on till the next six months. Kalka-Shimla Narrow Gauge Section is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) declared World Heritage Site since 2008 listed under “Mountain Railways of India”.

The passenger will have to submit a copy of their photo identity proof along with the fare to purchase a ticket for this train. The travellers can buy the ticket from any of the stations at the Kalka-Shimla Narrow gauge section. The ticket of this train is non-transferable, non-refundable and without any concession.

