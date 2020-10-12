Northern Railways to Run 40 More Special Trains Including Shatabdi, Duranto and Rajdhani Express

In a good news for rail passengers, the Northern Railways on Monday said that it will start the services of 40 more trains, including the Shatabdi Express, Duranto and Rajdhani Express.

Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that it has decided to operate the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune A.C. Duronto Express Special, New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Special, New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Special and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi A.C. Express Special from October 15.

It will also commence the services of Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Yuva Express Special from October 16, and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bandra Termius Yuva Express Special from October 17.

The NR will start the operations of Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar A.C. Express Special from October 15, Lokmanya Tilak-Lucknow A.C. Express Special from October 17, Nagpur-Amritsar A.C. Express Special from October 17, and Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Special from October 12.

The Railways had suspended the operations of all passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 when the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. It started operating Shramik Special trains for migrant labourers from May 1 and 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains from May 12. Subsequently, 100 pairs of train services started on June 1, followed by 80 more trains from September 1 and 40 pairs of clone trains from September 12.