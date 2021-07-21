Northwestern Railway Partially Revises Timetable For Three Trains

Indian Railways has informed about revised schedule of arrival and departure timings of three trains at some stations. The passengers have been advised to check the new time table before travelling.

The NorthWest Railway has partially changed the arrival and departure times for Train No 04822, Sabarmati-Jodhpur Express, Train No 04820, Sabarmati-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express and Train No 01090, Pune-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special at Mehsana and Patan stations of Gujarat.

According to Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, partial changes are being made in the timings of these stoppage stations for the following trains.

Train No 04823, Sabarmati-Jodhpur Special Rail Sewa at Mehsana station used to arrive at 08.33hrs and depart at 08.35 hrs. The Arrival time has been changed to 08.31 hrs and departure to 08.33 hrs with effect from July 21.

Train No 04820, Sabarmati-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special Rail Sewa will arrive at Mehsana station at 09.02 hrs instead of 08.53 and depart at depart at 09.02hrs instead of 08.55 hrs from July 21. The same train will arrive at Patan at 09.35 hrs instead of 09.28hr and depart at 09.37 hrs instead of earlier 09:30hrs.

Train No 01090, Pune-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special train will arrive at Mehsana station at 09.18 hrs and depart at 09.20 hrs from July 25. Earlier the timing was 09.12hrs and 09.14 hrs for arrival and departure respectively.

The Indian Railways has already announced that the schedules of several special trains would be modified from July 11. Northern Railway said in a statement that the timetables of special trains connecting Chandigarh, Madurai, Jammu, Katra, and Jabalpur will be modified.

