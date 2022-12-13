CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » 'Not 1962 Anymore': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's First Reaction on India-China Tawang Clash
1-MIN READ

'Not 1962 Anymore': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's First Reaction on India-China Tawang Clash

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 17:24 IST

Itanagar, India

The clashes near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last week amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. (Representational pic: PTI)

The clashes near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last week amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. (Representational pic: PTI)

In October 1962, the Indo-China war had taken place with simultaneous Chinese offensives in Ladakh and along the McMahon Line

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday gave his first reaction on the India, China troops clashing on the LAC border areas in Tawang. Showing faith in the Indian Army, Khandu warned those trying to cross the borders. The clash took place near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive Tawang sector.

“Yangtse is under my assembly constituency & every year I meet the Jawans & villagers of the area. It’s not 1962 anymore and if anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply," Khandu tweeted.

In October 1962, the Indo-China war had taken place with simultaneous Chinese offensives in Ladakh and along the McMahon Line. The war had ended with a Chinese ceasefire a month later and a defeat for India.

RELATED NEWS

“On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

“Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 13, 2022, 17:24 IST
last updated:December 13, 2022, 17:24 IST