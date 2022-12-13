'Not 1962 Anymore': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's First Reaction on India-China Tawang Clash

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday gave his first reaction on the India, China troops clashing on the LAC border areas in Tawang. Showing faith in the Indian Army, Khandu warned those trying to cross the borders. The clash took place near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive Tawang sector.

“Yangtse is under my assembly constituency & every year I meet the Jawans & villagers of the area. It’s not 1962 anymore and if anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply," Khandu tweeted.

Yangtse is under my assembly constituency & every year I meet the Jawans & villagers of the area.It’s not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply.ईंट का जवाब पत्थर से नहीं, ईंट का जवाब लोहा से दे रही है हमारी वीर भारतीय सेना। https://t.co/xwqUrxfNl7 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 13, 2022

In October 1962, the Indo-China war had taken place with simultaneous Chinese offensives in Ladakh and along the McMahon Line. The war had ended with a Chinese ceasefire a month later and a defeat for India.

“On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

“Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

Read all the Latest India News here