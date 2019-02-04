English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Not 51, Only 2 Women Entered Sabarimala Temple, Admits Kerala Govt After List Goof-Up
The figure was mentioned as per the report submitted by the Devaswom Executive Officer. Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the SC had not suggested arranging additional security for female pilgrims visiting the temple.
File photo of a group of elderly women arriving at the Sabarimala temple. (PTI)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has changed its stand on the number of women who entered the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala after the Supreme Court overturned a traditional ban on the entry of women of menstruating age.
The number, which was earlier stated to be 51, has now been revised to two.
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran made the revision while responding to questions raised by legislators K Muraleedharan, Eldhose P Kunnappillil, AC Balakrishnan and Anil Akkara in the Assembly on Monday.
The figure is mentioned as per the report submitted by the Devaswom Executive Officer. The minister added that the Supreme Court had not suggested arranging additional security for female pilgrims visiting the temple.
On January 18, the state government had submitted a list of 51 names to the Supreme Court. Much to the embarrassment of the state government, this list was found to contain the names of women older than 50, and men as well.
The list was submitted when the apex court was hearing the petitions of Bindu and Kanakadurga, two women in their 40s who made headlines by visiting the shrine in the wee hours of January 2, a day after the Left Democratic Party held the ‘Women’s Wall’ protest. Both women had approached the court seeking security.
The list was said to be compiled on the basis of online registrations via the virtual queue. Following reports of errors in the list, a panel headed by the chief secretary had carried out an enquiry to come up with a fresh set of names, omitting 34 from the earlier one.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The number, which was earlier stated to be 51, has now been revised to two.
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran made the revision while responding to questions raised by legislators K Muraleedharan, Eldhose P Kunnappillil, AC Balakrishnan and Anil Akkara in the Assembly on Monday.
The figure is mentioned as per the report submitted by the Devaswom Executive Officer. The minister added that the Supreme Court had not suggested arranging additional security for female pilgrims visiting the temple.
On January 18, the state government had submitted a list of 51 names to the Supreme Court. Much to the embarrassment of the state government, this list was found to contain the names of women older than 50, and men as well.
The list was submitted when the apex court was hearing the petitions of Bindu and Kanakadurga, two women in their 40s who made headlines by visiting the shrine in the wee hours of January 2, a day after the Left Democratic Party held the ‘Women’s Wall’ protest. Both women had approached the court seeking security.
The list was said to be compiled on the basis of online registrations via the virtual queue. Following reports of errors in the list, a panel headed by the chief secretary had carried out an enquiry to come up with a fresh set of names, omitting 34 from the earlier one.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results