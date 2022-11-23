'Not a Border Clash But a...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam-Meghalaya Border Violence

It is not a border clash between Assam and Meghalaya but a clash between the police in the forest and villagers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told News18 in Delhi on Wednesday.

“The investigation has been referred to CBI and NIA. This has nothing to do with the border. I am in touch with the Meghalaya CM. We will investigate what happened," the CM said.

On whether this incident will hamper the peace talks with Meghalaya, the CM said the peace talks would continue. “They (peace talks) will continue. When this is not a border dispute then why should it hamper the peace talks?"

Six people have died in the clash which is said to be a fall-out of timber smuggling in the area.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that he had a telephonic conversation with Sarma and “expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incident in Mukroh and briefed him about the same."

Sangma said the Assam CM had informed him that the OC of Zirikinding PS, and the Forest Range Protection Officer in-charge of the area, who were involved in the incident have been suspended and the SP of West Karbi Anglong has been transferred.

Sangma also said that he had been assured that the government of Assam will be taking necessary steps to investigate the matter in consultation with the Meghalaya government.

