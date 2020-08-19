Not a Hijack, Say Cops as Loan Sharks Seize Bus Full of Passengers Against Owner's Dues in UP

After employees of a finance company took control of a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra allegedly over non-payment of EMIs by the owner, all passengers have been taken to safety and the bus has reached Jhansi.

On Wednesday morning, a group of men took over a private bus that was headed to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior from Gurugram with 34 passengers on board.

The incident took place in Agra's Thana Malpura area in the wee hours of Wednesday. After asking the driver and conductor to get off, the men drove the bus to an unknown location.

The employees of the finance firm had reportedly paid Rs 300 to the bus driver.

SSP Agra Bablu Kumar said that a case has been registered against the finance firm and a team has been constituted to probe the incident.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)