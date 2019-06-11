Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Not a Murder Case': SC Orders Release of Journalist Arrested for 'Defaming' Adityanath, But Case to Continue

Prashant Kanojia was arrested for sharing a video where a woman is seen claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the UP chief minister.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Not a Murder Case': SC Orders Release of Journalist Arrested for 'Defaming' Adityanath, But Case to Continue
Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: Observing that a person could not be put behind bars for 11 days for a social media post, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the release of journalist Prashant Kanojia who was arrested for allegedly defaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath. The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the journalist's wife, which called his arrest “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. The court, while observing that it was not a murder case, said the case could continue but Kanojia must be released on bail.

The Uttar Pradesh government had handed over copies of the objectionable tweets by Kanojia to the court, maintaining that he was a habitual offender who had also spoken out against gods and religion. The apex court, however, asked the UP government to “show magnanimity”, saying they will intervene “if it is a deprivation of personal liberty”.

“People are intelligent. They know everything put up on social media isn't correct,” the court said while granting relief to the journalist.

The Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested 11 people for sharing objectionable content against Adityanath. This includes Kanojia; Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel and Anuj Shukla, one of the editors of the channel.

The move has come under criticism, with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying: “If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage.”

The Editors Guild also condemned the move, saying police action "is high-handed, arbitrary and amounts to an authoritarian misuse of laws".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram