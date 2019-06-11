English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Not a Murder Case': SC Orders Release of Journalist Arrested for 'Defaming' Adityanath, But Case to Continue
Prashant Kanojia was arrested for sharing a video where a woman is seen claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the UP chief minister.
Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
New Delhi: Observing that a person could not be put behind bars for 11 days for a social media post, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the release of journalist Prashant Kanojia who was arrested for allegedly defaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath. The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the journalist's wife, which called his arrest “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. The court, while observing that it was not a murder case, said the case could continue but Kanojia must be released on bail.
The Uttar Pradesh government had handed over copies of the objectionable tweets by Kanojia to the court, maintaining that he was a habitual offender who had also spoken out against gods and religion. The apex court, however, asked the UP government to “show magnanimity”, saying they will intervene “if it is a deprivation of personal liberty”.
“People are intelligent. They know everything put up on social media isn't correct,” the court said while granting relief to the journalist.
The Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested 11 people for sharing objectionable content against Adityanath. This includes Kanojia; Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel and Anuj Shukla, one of the editors of the channel.
The move has come under criticism, with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying: “If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage.”
The Editors Guild also condemned the move, saying police action "is high-handed, arbitrary and amounts to an authoritarian misuse of laws".
Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath. The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the journalist's wife, which called his arrest “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. The court, while observing that it was not a murder case, said the case could continue but Kanojia must be released on bail.
The Uttar Pradesh government had handed over copies of the objectionable tweets by Kanojia to the court, maintaining that he was a habitual offender who had also spoken out against gods and religion. The apex court, however, asked the UP government to “show magnanimity”, saying they will intervene “if it is a deprivation of personal liberty”.
“People are intelligent. They know everything put up on social media isn't correct,” the court said while granting relief to the journalist.
The Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested 11 people for sharing objectionable content against Adityanath. This includes Kanojia; Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel and Anuj Shukla, one of the editors of the channel.
The move has come under criticism, with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying: “If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage.”
The Editors Guild also condemned the move, saying police action "is high-handed, arbitrary and amounts to an authoritarian misuse of laws".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj Singh's Retirement
- Yuvraj Singh Fans Ask BCCI for a Send-off Match as #YuviDeservesProperFarewell Trends on Twitter
- Hyderabad Traffic Cop Is Spreading Awareness on Crimes One Song at a Time
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: The Wait has been Worth it
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results