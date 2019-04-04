English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Not a News Service': Amid Controversy Over NaMo TV, Tata Sky CEO Issues Clarification
Tata Sky's clarification came after Opposition's protest over the channel, exclusively featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and pro-BJP content.
The channel shows speeches of the PM and interviews of BJP leaders.
New Delhi: NaMo TV is "not a Hindi news service" but a "special service" that is available through the internet, and "does not need a government license", DTH service provider Tata Sky said on Thursday.
Tata Sky's clarification came after Opposition's protest over the channel, exclusively featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and pro-BJP content in election season. There were allegations that BJP has violated the model code of conduct, promoting Election Commission to seek a report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
"NaMo TV is not a Hindi News service. If someone in the frontline at Tata Sky has tweeted or said that it is a news service, it is a mistake," Tata Sky CEO Harit Nagpal was quoted as saying by a news organisation.
The channel was launched on March 31 (Sunday), and has been promoted by the BJP. The DTH service provider also said in a tweet that the channel "is added to all subscribers as a launch offer" and there is "no option to delete the individual channel".
The Congress complained to the poll body that NaMo TV, earlier called Content TV, was dedicated "solely to PM Modi and BJP for promoting and advertising the achievements of the government through it. They said that it was a violation of poll code.
The model code of conduct came into effect on March 10 after the Election Commission announced seven-phase elections from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Hi, this channel is added to all the subscribers as a launch offer. There is no option to delete the individual channel. However, we have made a note of your feedback and shall look into it.— Tata Sky (@TataSky) April 4, 2019
