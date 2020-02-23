Not a Political Event, Says US Embassy after Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia 'Dropped' from Accompanying Melania Trump to Delhi School
It was earlier reported that Kejriwal and Sisodia would give Melania a tour of the school and brief her about the unique "happiness curriculum" introduced by the AAP government, which romped home to a majority for the second time this month.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The United States Embassy on Sunday said while it has no objection to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia accompanying First Lady Ivanka Trump on her visit to a Delhi government school, it should not be seen as a political event.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources had earlier said that Kejriwal and Sisodia would not accompany Melania Trump on her visit to the south Delhi school on Tuesday. Melania, who is arriving in India on February 24 as part of President Donald Trump’s official visit, will interact with students and observe a “happiness class”.
It was earlier reported that Kejriwal and Sisodia would give Melania a tour of the school and brief her about the unique "happiness curriculum" introduced by the AAP government, which romped home to a majority for the second time this month.
“While the US embassy had no objection to the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it is best to ensure the focus is on education, the school, and the students," said a US Embassy spokesperson on Sunday.
While neither the BJP nor the AAP has so far issued an official statement on the reasons behind Kejriwal and Sisodia being dropped from the visit, the saffron party had said the issue must not be politicised. “We just want to say that we should not do petty politics on this… We don’t influence the US on who to invite or not,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said.
Introduced by the Delhi government in July 2018, the curriculum dictates that students studying in classes 1-8 at Delhi government schools have to spend 45 minutes each day to attend "Happiness Classes" where they participate in exercises such as storytelling, meditation and question and answer sessions. Similarly, for nursery and KG students, the classes are held twice a week.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jabra Elite 75t Review: These Wireless Earbuds Are Absolutely Brilliant And Worth Every Penny
- Tyson Fury Seen Licking Deontay Wilder's Blood During Fight, Fans are Grossed Out
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout
- Coronavirus Impact: Samsung Factory in Korea Shut Down After Employee Tests Positive
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets