Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Not a Political Event, Says US Embassy after Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia 'Dropped' from Accompanying Melania Trump to Delhi School

It was earlier reported that Kejriwal and Sisodia would give Melania a tour of the school and brief her about the unique "happiness curriculum" introduced by the AAP government, which romped home to a majority for the second time this month.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Not a Political Event, Says US Embassy after Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia 'Dropped' from Accompanying Melania Trump to Delhi School
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The United States Embassy on Sunday said while it has no objection to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia accompanying First Lady Ivanka Trump on her visit to a Delhi government school, it should not be seen as a political event.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources had earlier said that Kejriwal and Sisodia would not accompany Melania Trump on her visit to the south Delhi school on Tuesday. Melania, who is arriving in India on February 24 as part of President Donald Trump’s official visit, will interact with students and observe a “happiness class”.

It was earlier reported that Kejriwal and Sisodia would give Melania a tour of the school and brief her about the unique "happiness curriculum" introduced by the AAP government, which romped home to a majority for the second time this month.

“While the US embassy had no objection to the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it is best to ensure the focus is on education, the school, and the students," said a US Embassy spokesperson on Sunday.

While neither the BJP nor the AAP has so far issued an official statement on the reasons behind Kejriwal and Sisodia being dropped from the visit, the saffron party had said the issue must not be politicised. “We just want to say that we should not do petty politics on this… We don’t influence the US on who to invite or not,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said.

Introduced by the Delhi government in July 2018, the curriculum dictates that students studying in classes 1-8 at Delhi government schools have to spend 45 minutes each day to attend "Happiness Classes" where they participate in exercises such as storytelling, meditation and question and answer sessions. Similarly, for nursery and KG students, the classes are held twice a week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram