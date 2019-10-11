Not a Single Penny Given by Centre for Road Repair After Devastating Floods, Alleges MP Minister

Bhopal: Accusing the Centre of step-motherly treatment to non-BJP ruled states, Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Friday alleged that the Centre is yet to offer a single penny for improvements in roads post devastation caused by the heavy rains and floods in Madhya Pradesh.

“After the devastating floods, we had forwarded to Centre a proposal of Rs 1,181 crore for improvements in the roads but till date the Centre did not give a single penny”, Verma alleged.

Verma further said that the department is using its funds and chief minister Kamal Nath too has instructed other government departments to divert their unused funds to PWD for the improvement of roads.

He said the maximum damage was done to roads in Mandsaur-Neemuch adding that road repair is underway on war footing there. “Across Madhya Pradesh, we have asked the senior officers of the department to ensure that road repairs works are completed by November 30,” the mminsiter said.

The minister also talked about the sorry state of affairs for the national highways passing through Madhya Pradesh saying that he and CM Nath met union minister Nitin Gadkari several times for funds for improving these crumbling highways, but no help was offered.

The minister claimed that the Centre has turned Central Road Fund into Central Road and Infrastructure Fund as a result of which the resources are diverted in other sectors as well and MP has faced a cut in allocation from the dedicated fund.

Verma blamed the Centre’s move of converting the fund as a direct result of a tussle going on between PM Modi and Gadkari.

