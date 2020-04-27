Not a Single Rupee Lost: Govt Cancels Orders For Rapid Test Kits From China After Price Row

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday said the order to procure rapid antibody test kits from two Chinese companies has been cancelled after quality issues and stressed that it had not made any payment for the supplies.

The cancellation of the order comes just a day after a controversy erupted over the price of the kits as a Delhi High Court order revealed that India was paying double the rates.

“Because of the due process followed (not going for procurement with 100% advance amount), the government does not stand to lose a single rupee,” ICMR said in a statement.

The nodal medical agency has also directed all states to stop using the test kits because of the faulty results.

The government had on March 27 ordered five lakh rapid antibody test kits from Chinese firm Wondfo through the ICMR. The purchase order was signed between ICMR and Aark Pharmaceuticals.

The test kits were bought by the importer, Matrix, for Rs 245 apiece from China. Yet, the distributors, Real Metabolics and Aark Pharmaceuticals, had sold the same kits to the government for Rs 600 each, which means a 60 per cent mark-up.

The inflationary rate at which the kits were being bought was revealed after a legal dispute that landed in the high court, which ordered a price cap of Rs 400 for the kits from henceforth.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365