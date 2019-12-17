Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Not a Trial Court: SC Agrees to Consider Plea to Probe Violence in Anti-Citizenship Act Protests

The bench told advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the petitioner in the case, that it cannot assume the jurisdiction for anything happening all over the country as the situation and facts may be different.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider a plea seeking a CBI or a court-monitored SIT probe into the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the country.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, which said, "We will take care of the violence".

The bench told advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the petitioner in the case, that it cannot assume the jurisdiction for anything happening all over the country as the situation and facts may be different.

CJI Bobde said the Supreme Court won't act like a trial court, taking note of things happening in different parts of the country at the first instance. and said the high courts should be approached first.

"We are not saying that the issue raised by you is not important," the bench said, adding, "You can try your luck tomorrow".

Upadhyay told the bench that trains were set ablaze during the protest in West Bengal and a CBI or SIT probe was needed to find out the real conspirator who was behind the violent protests.

The top court is scheduled to hear during the day a batch of petitions which have raised the issue of alleged police atrocities against students at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia here during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

