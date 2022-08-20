‘Not Absconding, in Touch with CBI,” Says Accused in Alleged Liquor Policy Fraud

After CBI raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister’s home on Friday, 15 people were named as accused in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in which Manish Sisodia was named as Accused No 1. Another accused Vijay Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company who was named in the FIR, hit out against the allegations and said he did nothing wrong.

“I am surprised to see the news reports that claim that I have fled the country. I have been abroad for the last few weeks for some personal work. I have done nothing wrong. So there is no question of me running away,” Vijay Nair said. According to the CBI, Liquor trader Sameer Mahendru paid Rs 5 crore to associates of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and accused Arun Ramchandra Pillai allegedly used to collect “undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant through Vijay Nair.

Vijay Nair also claimed that his Mumbai home was raided by CBI officials. “I spoke to CBI officer who were present at my residence. I asked if I needed to come, but officials said a CBI officer would get in touch with me and let me when and where to report,” Nair said.

The FIR filed on August 17 has named 15 people under the Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “It was alleged that irregularities were committed, including in modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc ,” the CBI said in a statement.

Rejecting reports about his whereabouts, Nair said, “It is wrong to say that I am absconding. I will fully cooperate with officials as soon as I hear from the CBI.”

The CBI spent nearly 14 hours at Deputy CM Sisodia’s Delhi home and said they recovered incriminating documents or articles, digital records etc. CBI conducted searches at 31 locations across Delhi, including Sisodia’s official residence, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Bengaluru on Friday.

