Not accused of Terrorism, No Point Keeping me in Endless Custody, Cong Leader Shivakumar Tells Court

Shivakumar's counsels told the court that he had already given information about his around Rs 800 crore property in his election affidavit and said if he gave wrong information, it can lead to prosecution.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
Not accused of Terrorism, No Point Keeping me in Endless Custody, Cong Leader Shivakumar Tells Court
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar waves as he is being taken to a special court from RML Hospital,in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The leader is facing trial in connection with a money-laundering case against him. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar told a Delhi court Wednesday that there was no point keeping him in "endless custody" in the money laundering case, since he was not accused of "terrorism" or any other heinous offence.

Shivakumar's counsels, AM Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that he had already given information about his around Rs 800 crore property in his election affidavit and "if I (politician) gave wrong information, it can lead to prosecution".

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar posted the matter for hearing on September 19 after the Enforcement Directorate's counsel, Amit Mahajan, sought an adjournment.

The agency, also represented by Special Public Prosecutors NK Matta and Nitesh Rana, told the court that Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj was not available so the matter be posted for Thursday.

During the brief hearing, Shivakumar's counsel told the court that he had disclosed everything in his poll affidavit.

He added that out of Rs 108 crore sent to Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya's bank account, Rs 40 crore was loan from him, which was also shown as money laundering.

"Vokalliga community is very prominent in farming, having large amount of agricultural land. These are my family's land which I acquired hereditary. This is again shown as money laundering...

"I am not charged for heinous offences, like terrorism etc. What is point of endlessly keeping him there (custody)," Shivakumar said through his counsel.

Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

