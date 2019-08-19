Not Afraid of Arrest, Will Surrender in 3-4 Days, Says Bihar MLA Booked for Possessing AK-47
Anant Singh was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after a police team raided his ancestral house at Ladma village in Madhepura district and seized an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades on Friday.
File photo of Bihar MLA Anant Singh.
Patna: Bihar Independent MLA and strongman Anant Singh - allegedly evading arrest in connection with a case lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has said he will surrender in court in the next three-four days.
In a video message, the Mokama MLA also asserted that he will interact with the journalists on his return.
"I am not afraid of getting arrested. I have come to see my ailing friend and will surrender in the court in next three-four days.
"But first of all, I will go to my flat and interact with journalists," the legislator said in the video clip sent to media houses on Sunday.
Singh was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after a police team raided his ancestral house at Ladma village in Madhepura district and seized an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, live cartridges and two hand grenades on Friday.
The Parliament has recently passed an amendment to the anti-terror law UAPA to give powers to the Centre to designate an individual as terrorist and seize his properties.
The accused legislator claimed that he had sought time with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but failed to get an appointment.
Contending that he did not visit his ancestral house in the past 14 years, Singh said, "Why would I keep weapons like AK-47 in a house which is shared by my enemy?" He, however, did not disclose who he was referring to as his enemy.
Singh also questioned the police for allegedly not informing his family or journalists before conducting raids.
A second raid was carried out at the official residence (1, Mall Road) of Anant Singh on Saturday for his arrest but the MLA was found to be absconding, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.
His accomplice Chhotan Singh was, however, apprehended from the residence during the raid, he said.
A sword and a mobile phone were also seized from the legislator's official residence.
Dismissing the MLAs allegations, the SP said the raid was carried out in the presence of a magistrate, as well as the caretaker of the house, in accordance with the law.
The entire exercise has been recorded on video, the officer claimed.
Mishra also said that a separate FIR was being lodged with Sachivalaya police station in Patna against the Independent MLA for giving shelter and protection to Chhotan Singh, an accused in connection with a criminal case lodged with Barh police station.
Singh nicknamed "Chhote Sarkaar"- has a lengthy criminal record and was recently summoned to the police headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in connection with an attack on a Mokama-based contractor.
He was formerly known to have shared a close relationship with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but the two apparently fell out ahead of the 2015 assembly elections. Singh then left the JD(U) and contested and retained his seat as an Independent.
