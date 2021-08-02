‘Not Afraid of Covid’: Devotees Flout Rules, Hundreds Throng Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

In brazen violation of the Covid-19 mandates issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, hundreds of devotees on Monday visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to take a holy dip in the Ganga on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Most visitors were seen walking without face masks or maintaining social distancing. “I am not afraid of anyone in Lord Shiva’s place. Lord Shiva will take care of everything,” Ravinder Kumar, one of the devotees who was not wearing a mask, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Another devotee expressed a similar sentiment, saying he won’t wear a mask as “he was not scared of coronavirus”.

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Sharvan, began has begun. The month-long celebration is is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Monday is considered as the most auspicious day for worshipping Lord Shiva.

The Sawan Somwar fast is considered to be the most significant, and it is claimed that if you keep this fast for 16 Mondays, the compassionate Lord will provide you with all blessings! According to legend, following it for 16 weeks is called the solah somwar vrat and is one of the most rewarding fasts.

The UP government on Sunday said 10 districts in the state have become Covid-free as UP sees a climbing recovery rate and low cases. None of the 75 districts in UP have reported fresh infections in double-digits for nearly a week now.

The state government has said that the Covid positivity rate has slipped to 0.01% here, the lowest in the country. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had yesterday warned states reporting over 10% positivity to increase their testing.

The Health Ministry said yesterday that Uttar Pradesh has improved its monthly vaccine coverage from a mere 4.63 lakh in January to over 1.54 crore in July.

“Despite a large cohort for vaccination and huge size of the state with sizable rural population, the state is committed to providing free vaccination to all its eligible citizen as soon as possible, the ministry said referring to Uttar Pradesh. The state has proactively worked towards this endeavour to which the rising monthly vaccination coverage of the state is testimony," it said.

According to experts, vaccination is the number one defence against Covid-19. While getting the jab may not ensure not being infected by Covid-19, data suggests that it helps bring down disease

