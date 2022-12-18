Not Afraid of PM Modi & RSS, Says Bilawal Bhutto After BJP’s Nationwide Protests

As the BJP stepped up attacks against him after organising nationwide protests, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS or the Bharatiya Janata Party. The foreign minister came under vehement criticism after he made a personal attack at United Nations.

“If the purpose of these protests was to scare Pakistan, it would not work. We are not afraid of RSS. We are not afraid of Mr Modi. We are not afraid of the BJP. If they want to protest, they should,” Zardari was quoted as saying by Dawn.

“The history is a witness to the role the current Indian prime minister played in Gujarat. No matter how hard the BJP or RSS protests, they cannot distort history.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party demonstrated across the country and burnt effigies of Bhutto against his remarks.

The Pakistani foreign minister made remarks against PM Modi and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting the neighbouring country’s support to various terror groups and described the country as the “epicentre of terrorism".

Zardari made the comments following India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

India strongly condemned Zardari’s “uncivilized" outburst. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this was a “new low" even for Pakistan.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Pakistan foreign minister’s “frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country that has made terrorism a part of its “state policy".

“Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like (Zakiur Rehman) Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities," Bagchi said.

“As recent conferences and events have demonstrated, counter-terrorism remains high on the global agenda. Pakistan’s indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner. Pakistan Foreign Minister’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies," the MEA said.

Read all the Latest India News here