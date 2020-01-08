Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Not Afraid to Join Protests over JNU Violence': JU Student who Scored 100 Percentile in CAT Exam

Chanda is a student of electrical engineering of Jadavpur University and has presently taken admission in its School of Energy Studies in the 2019-20 session.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Not Afraid to Join Protests over JNU Violence': JU Student who Scored 100 Percentile in CAT Exam
A view of vandalized JNU campus, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: JU student Deborshi Chanda, one of the ten candidates to have scored 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), said on Wednesday that he will not shy away from taking part in any rally to protest against the attack on women students and teachers of JNU and similar attacks in other higher educational institutions.

Chanda is a student of electrical engineering of Jadavpur University and has presently taken admission in its School of Energy Studies in the 2019-20 session.

"I had participated in the rallies taken out by my fellow students in the varsity campus and outside. I had also joined in shouting slogans denouncing the move to silence free thinking. I have made known my stand on the issue and will do so in future too.... I am not afraid," the young man told PTI.

Chanda had scored a perfect 100 percentile in CAT, the results of which were announced few days back and is the only candidate from West Bengal to have achieved the feat.

To a question about JU students taking the lead in the series of protests against the attack on JNU, Jamia Milia students and against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the past one month, he said "I am with them. I am proud of my friends in JU and my institution.

"However, it would be wrong to assume that only we (JU students) are in the forefront of protests. Students of other higher educational institutions have also taken out protest rallies and at times we have taken out joint rallies," he said.

Chanda criticised the alleged police lathicharge on agitating JU sudents on Monday evening when SFI activists and members of other Left outfits of JU took out a rally near the university against the attack on students in JNU and came face to face with a march taken out by the BJP.

"How can police beat up students who are holding a democratic protest ?" he wondered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram